theFUNKYchoir to stage “musical extravaganza” in Nantwich

theFUNKYchoir is spearheading a “musical extravaganza” event to be staged in Nantwich town centre on April 5.

The community choir, formed in 2012, performs throughout South Cheshire and at events like Nantwich Show, Nantwich Food Festival, Crewe Remembrance Service and fund-raising events.

Now members are inviting other local community music groups to join them on Nantwich Town Square on Saturday April 5 for a “musical extravaganza” for all visiting Nantwich on this day.

The event will start at 10am and run until mid-afternoon.

Groups already signed up to join them include Nantwich Concert Band, Crewe Male Voice Choir, The Grove Singers and The Sandbach U3A choir.

theFUNKYchoir meets on a Thursday evening at St Mary’s Caritas Centre, Delamere Road, Crewe and new members are always welcome without auditions.

For further information visit our website www.thefunkychoir.org telephone 07756 810721 or find them on Facebook.