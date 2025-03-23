George & Dragon hit 10 against Willaston to extend lead at top

George & Dragon hit double figures against Willaston White Star to extend their lead at the top of the Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division.
Adam Omara scored a hat-trick to continue his excellent goal scoring form for the leaders.
Their other scorers were Zach Billinge, Robbie Hatton and Luke Duckworth, who all notched braces, and the final goal was scored by Jay Roberts.
In Division One, Alderman Utd continued their push for promotion after a solid 4-0 performance against Audlem.
Andy Arrowsmith (2), Kyle Phipps and Will Smith got the goals.
Alderman sit four points behind the league leaders Cheshire Cat, meaning next week’s games are incredibly important for the league’s run in.
C&N have seen an uplift in form in the later games of the season and bagged another three points in their final tie of the campaign.
Goals from Luis Reymond, Jack Cope and a screamer from Cameron Sant were enough to see off Nantwich Town in a 4-1 victory.
Danny Griggs scored a penalty for the away side in the closing stages of the match.
In the quarter-final of the Presidents Cup, Betley came out on top against Raven Salvador in what was the second time the clubs had met in cup competitions in three weeks.
Last time out it took penalties to secure the win but there was no such requirement this time round.
Goals from Tom Royle, Simon Roberts, Kieran Duckers and a brace from Lewis Porter gave Betley a 5-1 victory.
The Raven goal was scored by Che Sanchez.
Recent Comments