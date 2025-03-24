6 hours ago
Missing Tarporley pensioner found dead, police confirm

March 24, 2025

A pensioner from Tarporley who went missing sparking a police search and appeal has been found dead, it was confirmed today.

Patricia Hadler, 85, was last seen on Friday (March 21) and police were increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Her body was located by officers at around 1pm yesterday (Sunday March 23) in the Wettenhall Brook area of Tarporley.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Formal identification has since taken place and it has been confirmed as Patricia.

“Her next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a case file will be prepared for the coroner.”

