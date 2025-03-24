Nantwich Concert Band entertain 60s music lovers

Music lovers in Nantwich were treated to a nostalgic performance by Nantwich Concert Band who staged a spectacular “Sounds of the Sixties” concert, writes Jonathan White.

The event, at Nantwich Town FC, pulled in an enthusiastic audience eager to relive the golden era of music.

Under the direction of musical director Nick Birch, the band delivered 1960s classics of legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Henry Mancini, and The Beatles.

It featured well-loved hits, including “The Sound of Music” movie medley, “Born to Be Wild”, “Build Me Up Buttercup”, “It Had Better Be Tonight”, “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, “The Bare Necessities”, a special tribute to the ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin, and a Henry Mancini medley including “The Pink Panther Theme”.

The performance built to a rousing finale with The Beatles medley, culminating in a stirring rendition of “Hey Jude”.

A representative from the Nantwich Concert Band said: “What a wonderful afternoon with a great audience and a fantastic set of tunes!

“Thank you to everyone who came to our Sounds of the Sixties Concert this afternoon. The band had enormous fun, and we hope you enjoyed it too.”

The Nantwich Concert Band welcomes new members.

Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings 7.30pm to 9.15pm at Highfields Academy, Nantwich.

The band’s performances planned for 2025, include:

Saturday 5th April (11am) – Nantwich Town Square.

Sunday 29th June (7pm) – Midsummer Concert.

Sunday 21st December (2:30pm) – Christmas Concert.

For more information, visit www.nantwichband.co.uk or email [email protected]