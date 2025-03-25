Bridgemere pupils crowned Cheshire champions in athletics final

Youngsters at Bridgemere CE Primary have been crowned champions of Cheshire after scooping top spot at the county’s Indoor Athletics Small Schools Final.

The small village school represented the Crewe and Nantwich area in the finals after winning the district tournament earlier in the school year.

And now they have proven size is no barrier to success after the school’s Years 5 and 6 team triumphed against schools across the county.

They travelled to Ellesmere Port to take part in the Cheshire and Warrington Indoor Athletics Small Schools Final.

And they secured first place against seven other schools from across the county.

Competing in both track and field events, the Bridgemere team faced fierce challenges from some of the best small schools in the region.

Daisy McGarrigle, Year 5 and 6 teacher, hailed an “extraordinary performance”.

She added: “I could not be prouder of our students.

“We may be a small school, but we are strong.

“The children gave their all and showed incredible sportsmanship through the day.

“To come away as champions in such a competitive field is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

The return trip was filled with celebrations as both Bridgemere Primary (small schools winners) and St Mary’s Primary (large schools winners) basked in their shared glory as representatives for Crewe and Nantwich.

Daisy added: “We were also thrilled to share this experience with St Mary’s Primary School in Crewe, who also won their category — it made the journey home even sweeter!”