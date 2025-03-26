Muller Property opens consultation on Audlem housing plans

Muller Property Group has opened a public consultation on its plans to build 127 new homes on land in Audlem.

The developer says their proposal will “help alleviate the local housing shortage in Cheshire East”.

The residential development is planned on land west of Moorsfield Avenue, Audlem.

It says 30% of the homes will be designated as affordable housing and around 3.3 hectares will be dedicated to a new country park.

The proposed development site will cover around 9.3 hectares of greenfield land on the south-western edge of the village.

It is bordered by an existing housing development with the A525 Whitchurch Road running nearby and the Shropshire Union Canal forming the northeastern boundary.

The western boundary is defined by the River Weaver.

Access to the site is proposed via Tollgate Drive.

A Muller spokesperson said: “Muller Property Group has carefully designed the scheme to complement the local landscape, creating a sustainable and integrated development that will make a vital contribution to the local housing supply.”

They say it will help meet local housing needs, introduce new habitats and ecological enhancements, improve connectivity with pedestrian links, enhance recreational spaces with new play areas, expand green open space, and generate investment and jobs in Audlem.

The public consultation opened on Monday March 24 and runs until Monday April 7.

People can review Muller’s draft proposals and offer feedback on the plans.

To view the plans, visit www.moorsfieldavenue.co.uk where visitors can also make comments.

Anyone who finds viewing or commenting via the website difficult, can email [email protected] or call the project team on 0800 788 0900.