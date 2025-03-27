Massive solar farm plan near Nantwich given council go ahead

Plans for a solar farm near Nantwich which could supply energy to more than 6,500 homes a year have been unanimously approved, writes Belinda Ryan.

Noventum Power Ltd wants to construct and operate the solar farm on a 17.5-hectare site in the open countryside at Hatherton Lodge Farm, off Hunsterson Road.

The main part of the development would involve the siting of PV panels across four fields, designed to generate approximately 12MW of power.

But ward councillor Janet Clowes (Con), speaking as a visiting member, told the strategic planning board: “It must be noted that all energy generated by this project is to go directly into the grid via the connection point of the A529.

“Local residents receive no direct benefit from this project, but they do have to put up with a loss of amenity to their public rights of way and views and vistas for a whole generation, together with the loss of amenity during construction period and again when the cable is installed, depending on the route.”

She thanked the company for consulting with parish councils about the scheme and asked for assurances that councillors were kept informed during the installation of the solar arrays.

Cllr Chris Knibbs, chair of Hatherton and Walgherton Parish Council, said the proposal would have a huge impact on ecology ‘and that has been completely underplayed in the whole of the documents’.

He told the meeting: “It will seriously upset the ecological balance, and nobody knows how much damage to the ecology and biodiversity will happen.”

The principle of development on this site has been already established.

In 2015, Cheshire East refused permission from a different applicant for the installation of a solar farm with an output of approximately 8.28MW.

That decision was overturned the following year at appeal.

But the scheme was never built and the permission lapsed in February 2019.

Yesterday, planning board members welcomed this latest proposal.

Willaston councillor Allen Gage (Con) moved approval and said: “In general I’m quite supportive of this.

“National energy security is something that I’m quite keen to see advanced.”

Knutsford councillor Stewart Gardiner (Con), who seconded approval, said: “We have to recognise that the starting point for consideration of this application is that it was granted at appeal therefore if we, as a council, were to reject this, we would be open to cost applications.

“However, I do think we should listen to the concerns of the parish council regarding ecology and I welcome the applicant’s positive engagement in this area.”

Cllr Garnet Marshall (Middlewich, Ind) said: “I hate solar panels with a passion when I see them but I was immediately taken by the fact that I won’t see these and neither will anybody else because they’re actually in a valley.”

Cllr Heather Seddon (Congleton, Lab): “We know that climate change is happening so we need renewable energy sources.

“It’s also important that we’ve got security in energy production in a more insecure world, so there are hundreds of reasons why this is a positive thing.”