This is the spectacular scene in the skies above Nantwich earlier this week as the Northern Lights once again put on a show.

Mark Griffiths captured this image of the Aurora Borealis above Paddington Bear sculpture at Snugburys, just outside Nantwich off the A51.

Mark, 41, who acts as a tour guide for friends visiting Iceland to see the lights, said it’s “stressful and difficult” to capture the spectacular sight in England.

The stunning shot shows the vivid greens, yellows, purples and reds of the natural phenomenon.

The aurora has been more visible in recent weeks due to increased solar activity as the earth reaches the “height” of the sun’s 11 year solar cycle.

Mark said the “main show” happened after midnight on Tuesday into Wednesday following some fainter sightings shortly after 8pm.

“I wanted to get that shot because the Northern Lights over Cheshire. It’s not really normal is it?” he said.

AuroraWatchUK, an alert service provided by scientists in the Space and Planetary Physics group at Lancaster University’s Department of Physics, recorded a period of “Amber” activity in the early hours.

Amber means the lights are likely to be visible by eye from Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland and possibly from elsewhere in the UK.