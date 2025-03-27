18 minutes ago
Northern Lights caught in spectacular shot by Nantwich photographer
14 hours ago
Nightmare ends for housing estate families with no planning permission
2 days ago
Bridgemere pupils crowned Cheshire champions in athletics final
2 days ago
Kingsbourne Academy delayed with first intake now Sept 2026
2 days ago
Nantwich runner tackles London Marathon for young cancer girl
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Northern Lights caught in spectacular shot by Nantwich photographer

in Environment / Human Interest / News March 27, 2025
aurora lights over Paddington - pic by Mark Griffiths

This is the spectacular scene in the skies above Nantwich earlier this week as the Northern Lights once again put on a show.

Mark Griffiths captured this image of the Aurora Borealis above Paddington Bear sculpture at Snugburys, just outside Nantwich off the A51.

Mark, 41, who acts as a tour guide for friends visiting Iceland to see the lights, said it’s “stressful and difficult” to capture the spectacular sight in England.

The stunning shot shows the vivid greens, yellows, purples and reds of the natural phenomenon.

The aurora has been more visible in recent weeks due to increased solar activity as the earth reaches the “height” of the sun’s 11 year solar cycle.

Mark said the “main show” happened after midnight on Tuesday into Wednesday following some fainter sightings shortly after 8pm.

“I wanted to get that shot because the Northern Lights over Cheshire. It’s not really normal is it?” he said.

AuroraWatchUK, an alert service provided by scientists in the Space and Planetary Physics group at Lancaster University’s Department of Physics, recorded a period of “Amber” activity in the early hours.

Amber means the lights are likely to be visible by eye from Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland and possibly from elsewhere in the UK.

aurora lights over Paddington - pic by Mark Griffiths

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.