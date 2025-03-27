2 minutes ago
Wistaston man jailed for making sex calls to women
15 hours ago
Northern Lights caught in spectacular shot by Nantwich photographer
1 day ago
Nightmare ends for housing estate families with no planning permission
2 days ago
Bridgemere pupils crowned Cheshire champions in athletics final
2 days ago
Kingsbourne Academy delayed with first intake now Sept 2026
REVIEW: Nantwich Players Youth Theatre “Our Town”

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews March 27, 2025
auditions - Nantwich Players Theatre (3)

Our Town by Thornton Wilder is a play about life in the small town of Grover’s Corner, New Hampshire.

The play is set between 1901 and 1913, and with the use of narration from stage managers follows the lives of two residents who grow up, fall in love and get married.

This was a brave choice for the Nantwich Players Youth Theatre to stage, the play covers themes including love, relationships and the importance of everyday life.

Directed by Anne-Marie Scragg, the Youth Theatre have delivered a remarkable piece of theatre.

The performance I saw was incredibly moving and one I will remember for a long time.

Using only minimal scenery or props, the young cast had a compelling presence on the stage.

I particularly enjoyed the scenes between Oren Gonen as Young George and Hannah Pascall as Young Emily talking to one another at their bedroom windows.

The stage managers; Eleanor Lewis, Isabelle Maumy and Dani Carswell did wonderful jobs as did Edward Shields as Charles Webb, Lottie Nicholls as Myrtle Webb and Jaimee Kershaw as Julie Gibbs.

The Players are working with an extremely talented group of young people who looked like they enjoyed every minute of being on stage.

Our Town is running at The Players Theatre until 29th March.

