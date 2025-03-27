Wistaston man jailed for making sex calls to women

A Wistaston man who made sexualised phone calls to women as they worked has been jailed.

Alastair McMullan, of Bridge Close, appeared at Chester Magistrates Court to be sentenced after admitting to three counts of harassment without violence, stalking, and sending offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing messages.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, was given restraining orders against his five victims, and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The 39-year-old targeted women working in a shop, petrol station and beauty salon as well as a dog walker between December 2024 and March 2025.

He would ring them at the business they were working at, making lewd comments and asking them to come over to his.

When a male colleague of one of the four women tried to intervene, he too was subjected to McMullan’s vile comments as well as repeated demands to let him speak to the woman.

Inspector Matt Chapman said: “McMullan put these four women in fear.

“They didn’t know who he was or why they had been targeted and they felt unsafe in both in their workplace and in their daily life.

“He made them feel like he was watching them and was alarmingly persistent in his pursuit of the women.

“This type of warped behaviour caused them and their colleagues real concern for safety.

“Hopefully, knowing that he is now subject to restraining orders and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order should help them get back to living their lives as they did before he invaded their privacy and decency.

“It is never acceptable, and we will stop at nothing to convict those who target anyone in this malicious and perverted way.”