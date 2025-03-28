Bunbury Village Day promises “Summer Sounds” spectacular

Organisers of the Bunbury Village Day on Saturday June 14 are turning up the volume with a celebration of music and a day of Summer Sounds.

They are inviting musical contributors from near and far to ensure there’s something for everyone.

They say it will be a day of energy with colourful acts such as Karama Samba, Wombat & Muttley, Bunbury’s own Just Sing choir, Chester Brass Band, the Lost Boys – Bunbury’s original rockers and firm favourites, The Easy Peelers, and more acts to be announced.

A spokesperson said: “We are also planning ways for everyone to find their musical groove by taking part in workshops making musical instruments as well as encouraging everyone on the Jubilee Play Fields to sing, play and dance the day away.

“It’s now time to start planning your musical themed costumes. Whether you’re a Rock Star, Disco Diva, Pop Icon, Rock and Roll Legend, Punk Rocker, Classical Composer or even a Jukebox, Cassette Tape or a Musical Instrument, we encourage you to get creative! And don’t forget there will be prizes for the best dressed!”

Bunbury Village Day will also feature all the usual traditions, including crowning the Rose Queen, Rose King, and their attendants, a well-stocked bar, BBQ, stalls, classic WI Café, fairground rides and more.

“Summer Sounds promises to be a day like no other!

“It’s a chance to celebrate our vibrant community, enjoy fantastic live music, and make unforgettable memories with friends and family.”

For more information visit www.bunburyvillage.info/village-day/ or www.facebook.com/BunburyVillageDay