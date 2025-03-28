CEC to extend car parking charges to 10pm from May

Motorists in Nantwich and Crewe face paying for car parking until 10pm on Cheshire East Council car parks from May.

And they will also have to pay to park on Sundays when it is currently free.

Council chiefs say the controversial new changes are needed because of the “financial challenges” the authority is facing.

There will be an increase in some parking charges and permits.

Low tariff bands will increase for up to one hour from £0.60 to £0.70, and for 1-2 hours from £1 to £1.10. Longer stays will also increase by 10p.

There will also be a new tariff band that will allow motorists to buy parking for up to 14 hours.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “When benchmarked against neighbouring councils, it is clear that our current parking charges are significantly lower.

“Nor do they reflect inflation as this is also only the second time parking charges have been increased since Cheshire East was formed in 2009.

“Coupled with the council’s financial challenges, we have little option but to look at how we maximise our income and ensure that the charges we collect are sufficient to help cover the rising costs of maintaining, managing, and enforcing our car parks.

“Any surplus from parking charges is money that can be used to support other services that fall under the highways and transport committee, for example roads maintenance or Sunday and evening bus services.

“I am pleased that the council’s ‘free after 3pm’ initiative remains in operation at one car park in each of our towns and villages, which we know is a popular initiative with residents and shoppers.

“Short stay on-street parking bays in many towns remain free too as we have not introduced charging for these facilities, unlike many other councils.

“Additional Sunday and evening bus services are also being introduced from 31 March as part of the council’s bus service improvement plans.”

The exact date the changes will come into effect in May is being finalised.

The authority says the changes will be available on the council’s website and will be publicised in car parks.

The changes follow approvals given at a January 2024 highways and transport committee.