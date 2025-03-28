Nantwich Seals swimmers make splash at Spring competitions

Nantwich Seals Swimming Club members enjoyed a packed period of competitive action, with swimmers taking part in two events.

A group of Seals headed to Crewe for the final round of the Peaks and Plains League Gala, competing against a host of local clubs from across Cheshire.

The event, part of a three-meet series, is designed to give swimmers a friendly and accessible introduction to competitive gala swimming.

The Seals showed great spirit and determination throughout the day.

Meanwhile, another squad of Seals travelled to the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham to compete in the Spring into Regionals Long Course Meet.

The state-of-the-art venue, originally built for the Commonwealth Games, boasts a world-class 50m pool.

Over the weekend, swimmers rose to the challenge, racking up a string of personal bests and gaining valuable experience in a top-tier environment.

Seals head coach Russell said: “Every swimmer gave their all and represented Nantwich Seals with pride and positivity.

“It was fantastic to see so many smiles and strong performances – especially in such an impressive facility.”

Nantwich Seals is a friendly, volunteer-run swimming club based at Nantwich Leisure Centre, offering training and competition opportunities for swimmers of all abilities.

The club extended heartfelt thanks to its incredible volunteers, whose time and dedication make weekends like this possible.

For more information, visit www.nantwichseals.co.uk