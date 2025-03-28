Police warn of heavy presence ahead of Crewe Alex v Port Vale

Police have been given extra powers to deal with disorder ahead of the Crewe Alexandra v Port Vale football match tomorrow (March 29).

Officers in Crewe say increased powers will help them keep football fans from both sides “safe” before the game begins to the final whistle and getting home.

The game between League Two local rivals who are both vying for promotion, will take place at the Mornflake Stadium at 12.30pm tomorrow

Additional police patrols and mounted units will be used around the ground and station areas to deal with anti-social behaviour or disorder.

A dispersal order will be in place from 9am until 7pm that will allow officers to ban anyone from the area for up to 48 hours.

Gresty Road will be closed during the course of the day and all pubs in the surrounding area set to shut by 2pm.

Assistant Chief Constable Bill Dutton, who is overseeing the policing response, said: “Fans heading to the derby this Saturday can expect to see a visible policing presence.

“This is by no means in anticipation for any major disorder or to cause intimidation, it is to ensure that the local community and supporters from both sides can enjoy the match safely.

“We know most supporters have good intentions when these two teams come together.

“But a strong policing operation must be in place to ensure the game runs smoothly throughout the day and prevent any disorder before and after the conclusion of the derby.

“Our officers will be in and around the town centre and the route to the stadium while we will also have support from mounted officers and the British Transport Police at Crewe Railway Station.

“We just want everyone to enjoy a good game and feel safe.

“Please respect residents who live near the vicinity of the stadium as well as local businesses by behaving yourselves.

“Port Vale FC were given their maximum allocation of tickets, and these sold out in advance of the fixture.

“Therefore, there will be no ticket sales to Port Vale supporters on the day of the game.

“While you might see an increased police presence over the course of Saturday, please do enjoy the game and your visit to Crewe and treat your fellow fans with respect regardless of the result at the final whistle.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in their area is urged to contact Cheshire Police via the Cheshire Police website or call 101.

(Pic by Peter Robinson)