Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich launches new “glamping” retreats

Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich has unveiled new “glamping” and camping pitches on its 100-acre site.

Breaks can now be booked in the countryside surroundings of the marina alongside the Shropshire Union Canal.

It has unveiled 10 new glamping tents as well a number of pitches for those who want to use their own tent, caravan or motorhome.

The marina has also opened a new toilet block equipped with eight shower/toilet rooms.

Pot washing facilities have also been added.

There are also new dog walking routes around the site as well as a dog washing facility.

Two new electric day boats are available for hire, and activities are available on Saturdays including archery, axe throwing and canoeing.

Bushcraft skills will also be on offer.

There will also be live music on Saturday afternoons, starting in June, provided by local musicians.

A marina spokesperson said: “The new Marina Retreats aim to provide something for everyone and to give access to the waterways and the countryside to boaters and non-boaters alike.”

For more information, visit https://www.marinaretreats.co.uk/