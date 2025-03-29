Nantwich artist shortlisted for Royal Academy summer show

A Nantwich artist has been shortlisted for the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Show in London.

And it will be the second consecutive year that Barbara Barlow has made it through to the show.

Last year, Barbara was accepted by the RA and enjoyed what she described as the “most thrilling art experience of my life”.

And buoyed by the experience, she applied again this year and has been shortlisted for the 2025 Summer Show.

The theme this year is “Dialogues” and her submission is a ceramic tryptich called “The Shipping Forecast”.

It involves three individually named vessels called “Cloud Breaker”, “Cyclonic”, and “Fair Isle”.

The Royal Academy of Arts Annual Open Exhibition, based in Piccadilly, London, is the world’s longest running and largest show.

Each year, organisers commission someone of renown within the art world to lead in coordinating the exhibition.

In 2018, Grayson Perry was in charge, and in 2024 Phyllida Barlow was involved.

People from other artistic disciplines also exhibit and last year Barbara found her artwork sited

close to “Gary The Clam”, a sculpture submitted by the comedian Joe Lycett.

This year, the academy capped entries at 18,000 and around 4,000 were shortlisted.

Now Barbara is set to take her work to London in early May and leave it there for the final round of judging.

Around 1,000 pieces of work will be chosen for the event.

“Getting through to this stage is an achievement in itself,” said Barbara.

“I’m happy to get this far, so I am enjoying the “NOW” and not worrying about the outcome!”

The final exhibition runs from June 17 to August 17, 2025.