Singer Meg Lee launches ‘Big Beautiful Cheshire Sessions’ tour

South Cheshire singer Meg Lee has started her latest tour “Big Beautiful Cheshire Sessions”.

The tour includes dates in her home town Nantwich as well as Northwich, Alsager and Wilmslow.

Meg performs a fusion of contemporary jazz and blues, with a fresh, soulful pop sensibility.

She has become one of the North West’s most sought-after vocalists and will be supporting platinum-selling artist Rumer later this year at The Bridgwater Hall in Manchester.

Having been featured on BBC Radio 2’s Clare Teal Jazz Show, Meg has shared the stage with other acclaimed artists like Kat Eaton and Sarah Jane Morris.

She credits her early love of jazz and blues to hearing icons Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee as a teenager.

Her debut album ‘Meet Me’ was released in 2018, followed by the seasonal EP ‘Wintertime Thing’, which reached BBC Radio 2.

In April last year, Meg’s single ‘GYPSY’ gained airplay on BBC Manchester and other regional stations.

Now she has released her latest new single ‘Big Beautiful Beat’, an uplifting jazz-pop anthem celebrating fresh starts and inner strength.

The single has already been widely played on regional radio, including BBC Manchester.

She said: “‘Big Beautiful Beat’ is all about embracing change with hope and stepping into your own power.

“I wrote it to uplift and inspire, and I can’t wait to share it live with audiences across Cheshire.”

For more information and tour dates, visit www.meg-lee.com

(Story by Jonathan White)