Military Vehicle Trust members to attend Nantwich events

Members of the Military Vehicle Trust are set to attend two Nantwich events in April.

The largest organisation of ex-military vehicle owners and enthusiasts will be at the Hack Green secret bunker near Nantwich on April 6 and weekend of April 19-20.

The first event is the Hack Green Surplus Hangar Sale on Sunday April 6.

Members will be attending the Hack Green Bunker Hangar’s popular annual Radio & Military Surplus sale.

There will be a variety of stalls selling radio and communications and general military surplus.

Then there is the 11th annual Hack Green Soviet Threat Re-enactor Weekend on Saturday and Sunday April 19-20.

There will be cold war vehicles, dioramas, military surplus stalls and hundreds of re-enactors.

It is the UK’s largest cold war specific weekend and the Bunker Complex will be in full Cold War Attack readiness mode all weekend.

The Military Vehicle Trust was formed in 1968 and has provided help and support to members and members of the public, who have preserved thousands of military vehicles after their active lives with the Armed Forces.

Members do not need to own a vehicle to become a member, with many of the 6,000 members being re-enactors, historians and vehicle enthusiasts.

There are more than 30 MVT network “area groups” in the UK.

Many carry out visits to schools, work with veterans and go on road runs.

Some organise trips abroad, most recently to Normandy for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day in June 2024.

This year marks the 80th Anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe).

This commemorates the official end of World War II in the Eastern Front, celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday May 8 1945.

MVT members will attend events up and down the country and beyond including Guernsey and Jersey to mark their Liberation Day on May 9.

To find out more, visit www.mvt.org.uk