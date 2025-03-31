Nantwich Library is to host a number of benefits and financial support drop-in sessions.

They are aimed at helping people find out what you are entitled to as families across the borough face rising bills.

The sessions in April and May will be held in several Cheshire East Council run libraries.

In Nantwich Library, the sessions will be between 10am and 4pm on Tuesday April 8, Tuesday April 22, Tuesday May 6 and Tuesday May 20.

At each event, there will be support to help people check or apply for the following:

Benefit health checks: ensure you are receiving all the benefits you are entitled to. With a review of your current benefits and support to identify any additional ones you may qualify for

Council tax arrears assistance: help to organise a manageable payment plan

Council tax support: help with applying for council tax support which may reduce your council tax bill.

Housing benefit applications: guidance through the application process.

Free school meals: help applying for free school meals for your children

Blue badge application process and discretionary housing payment to cover shortfalls in paying rent will also be covered.

Cllr Nick Mannion, leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “The events are designed to ensure people receive what they are entitled to.

“Council staff will be available at our libraries across April and May to help and support anyone through what can be daunting or complex processes.

“We understand that many residents are facing financial challenges, and this service is here to provide the support and guidance to people who need extra help.”

There is no need to book an appointment.

Other libraries staging similar sessions include:

Crewe Library, 10am–4pm Friday 11 April, Friday 25 April, Friday 9 May, Friday 23 May

Macclesfield Library, 10am–4pm Weds 9 April, Weds 23 April, Weds 7 May, Weds 21 May

Handforth Library, 10am–1.30pm on Friday 4 April, Friday 25 April, Friday 9 May, Friday 23 May

Congleton Library, 10am–4pm on Monday 7 April, Tuesday 22 April, Tuesday 6 May, Monday 19 May

Further information on benefits and support can be found on the council website at cheshireeast.gov.uk/benefits

Additional cost of living support can be found at cheshireeast.gov.uk/livewell/education-employment-and-money/money-matters/cost-of-living