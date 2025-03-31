Nantwich swimmer takes on English Channel challenge for charity

A dedicated swimmer from Nantwich is making waves in his latest challenge to support a local charity, writes Jonathan White.

Ethan Carroll, 22, is pushing himself to swim the equivalent distance of the English Channel during his training sessions at Crewe’s Seahorse Swimming Club.

His ambitious 22-mile swim at Crewe Lifestyle Centre aims to raise funds for Wishing Well.

It’s a charity committed to enhancing the health and wellbeing of the local community through a range of services.

Ethan has been a member of Seahorse SC for a decade and is also a service user at Wishing Well.

During the week, he works at Supported Community Business Ltd, which provides employment opportunities for individuals with special needs.

No stranger to swimming challenges, Ethan previously undertook a fundraising initiative in 2020, swimming 20 lengths of the pool on 20 separate occasions in support of the Wingate Special Children’s Trust 2020 Appeal.

Despite interruptions due to Covid-19 lockdowns, he successfully completed the challenge in 2021, raising £145 for the Wrenbury charity.

“Ethan enjoys taking on swimming challenges,” said Gareth Roberts, Secretary of Seahorse SC.

“He regularly represents Seahorse SC at galas, and swimming the length of the English Channel (Dover to Calais) should be within his reach as he normally swims 40 lengths in each session.”

Seahorse SC provides swimming opportunities for people with disabilities and meets every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at the Lifestyle Centre in Crewe.

Those wishing to support Ethan’s fundraising efforts can contact Gareth Roberts on 01270 629958 to donate.

(Image courtesy of Seahorse club)