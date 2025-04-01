CEC extends agreement with domestic abuse charity MyCWA

Cheshire East Council bosses have agreed to a 12-month extension to work with South Cheshire domestic abuse charity, MyCWA.

It comes after the charity raised concerns earlier this year over whether CEC it would be renewing its contract with them.

The 12-month extension is to its refuge provision contract with MyCWA (known as Cheshire Without Abuse), which is says will continue to support victims of domestic abuse across the borough.

It means MyCWA can continue to provide 16 units of accommodation in Cheshire East.

Saskia Lightburn-Ritchie (pictured), chief executive officer of MyCWA, said: “We welcome this extension of refuge accommodation funding, which will allow us to continue supporting vulnerable families and individuals to escape and heal from abuse.”

Cllr Laura Crane, chair of Cheshire East Council’s children and families committee, said: “Supporting victims of domestic abuse in Cheshire East is and remains a priority.

“Our Domestic Abuse Family Safety Unit works tirelessly to ensure victims know support is always available.

“The council not only offers a comprehensive suite of services but also works hard to maintain robust relationships with local organisations.

“To ensure continuity of support for victims of domestic abuse, we are extending our contract with MyCWA, ensuring adequate refuge provision for the coming year.

“During this period, we will continue to redesign our domestic abuse services to guarantee integrated support for children, young people, victims, and perpetrators of domestic abuse.

“As someone who has personally used these services, I am committed to actively promoting access to our support services and highlighting the essential and impactful work our domestic abuse team does.”

Cheshire East Council is set to launch a new Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy for public consultation in the coming months.

The aim is to provide a “comprehensive vision for domestic abuse support” in Cheshire East, extending beyond council-supported services.

Saskia Lightburn-Ritchie added: “We look forward to the voices of the Cheshire East community being heard in the upcoming public consultation, and survivors themselves being able to help shape the future of domestic abuse support across Cheshire East.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, contact the Cheshire East Domestic Abuse Hub on 0300 123 5101, or in an emergency, call 999.

More information is available at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/domesticabuse