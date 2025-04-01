Nantwich paramedic raising awareness of chronic pregnancy condition

A paramedic from Nantwich is campaigning to raise awareness of a chronic condition making pregnancy a misery for many women.

Mum-of-two Hollie Douglas, 30, wants more people to know about Hypermesis Gravidarium (HG), an acute form of morning sickness affecting one to three expectant mothers in 100.

Hollie herself suffered HG during her pregnancies and now, while on maternity after the birth of her second child, she has volunteered to become a peer mentor for the charity Pregnancy Sickness Support.

She said: “The condition HG is a pregnancy complication, thought to be due to hormone changes, causing severe vomiting and nausea anytime of the day or night, through the duration of a woman’s pregnancy.

“Current treatment for HG is anti-sickness medications, steroids and if the condition is not controlled, hospital admittance.

“For me it had a big impact. I was unable to hold down food, some days not even water and struggled to work.

“My midwives, GP, friends, family and Google all told me it would typically pass after 12 to 20 weeks, but it continued and I felt unwell all the time.

“I was unable to socialise or exercise and my relationship turned into my partner looking after me and spending my days in bed or with my head in the toilet. I was eventually referred into hospital for dehydration.

“I gave birth to my daughter in February 2023 and when I fell pregnant with my son the following year it began happening all over again.

“The anti-sickness tablets offered some relief but I was still vomiting multiple times per day, experiencing the same symptoms as I had before.

“Although I felt so unwell, the small positives were that I knew what to request from the GP in terms of anti-sickness, the signs of dehydration to look out for, my rights within the work place during pregnancy and how to manage my mental well-being with the support of my fantastic friends and family.

“Now my mission is to raise awareness and support other women suffering HG.”

Symptoms of HG include vomiting, being unable to eat or drink, excessive saliva, tiredness, dizziness, feeling faint and dental problems such as tooth loss. It can even lead to blood clots.

Hollie, a registered paramedic, is no longer on the frontline but still works within the health service as a disability assessor.

Her concerns for women suffering HG heightened when she read an article about a young woman who took her own life due the impact it had on her mental health.

She added: “During my time with HG I did not know anyone else who had it. Often people would assume I was just having morning sickness, and dismiss it saying things like ‘Have you tried ginger?’

“My work had never dealt with a person with HG before and not all my experiences with health professionals were helpful.

“I wanted to share my story to show the women going through it you’re not alone.

“Overall my aim is to advocate and educate for those who have had HG, or are currently experiencing it or suspect they may have the condition.

“I have volunteered as a peer mentor through the charity Pregnancy Sickness Support which does amazing work to raise awareness and educate health professionals and the general public on pregnancy sickness.

“Bottom line is it can be serious and shouldn’t just be dismissed.”

Hollie is looking forward to taking part in events for the charity and organising her own.

For more information with HG go to pregnancysicknesssupport.org.uk or NHS England www.nhs.uk

(Pic: Hollie Douglas with children Bonnie, aged two, and Ace, three months)