Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to soar over Marbury Merry Days

The iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will pass over the 44th annual Marbury Merry Days country fair, organisers have confirmed.

This year’s fair takes place on May 10-11, the weekend which will mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Organisers say attendees will be treated to a rare sight as an Avro Lancaster bomber graces the skies on Saturday between 1.30pm and 2pm.

On Sunday, a legendary Supermarine Spitfire will make an appearance between 11.35am and 11.45am.

These aircraft played pivotal roles during World War Two.

The Lancaster, one of only two airworthy models left in the world, was the RAF’s most successful heavy bomber, while the Spitfire remains an enduring symbol of Britain’s resistance during the Battle of Britain.

“These incredible aircraft are a testament to history and heroism,” said a spokesperson for Marbury Merry Days.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as part of our event this year.

“We know it will be a highlight for visitors of all ages, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for a fantastic weekend!”

The fair takes place in the picturesque grounds next to St Michael & All Angels Parish Church and Marbury Big Mere, three miles from Wrenbury near Nantwich.

Gates open at 12.30pm on Saturday and earlier at 11am on Sunday to accommodate the morning flypast.

As well as aerial displays there will entertainment including falconry displays by Ridgeside Falconry, high-speed terrier racing with Little Nippers, and a variety of family-friendly attractions.

Visitors can enjoy performances from the Wirral Pipe Band, Pinxton Puppets, and Glo*s Dance Troupe, alongside classic country fair activities such as maypole dancing, a fun dog show, model flying displays, and traditional stalls selling crafts, plants, and homemade treats.

Vintage car and tractor enthusiasts will also find plenty to admire, while the floral display inside the church offers a quieter moment of reflection.

Daily entry to the fair is £7.50 for adults and just £1 for under-16s (free if accompanied by an adult), with free parking available.

All proceeds from the event will support the upkeep of St Michael & All Angels Parish Church in Marbury.

For further information, contact 01948 663087 / 07778 604470 or visit www.marburymerrydays.org

Follow updates on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarburyMDays/

(Photos of airplanes courtesy of Darren Harbar)