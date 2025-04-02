RSPCA Stapeley home appeal for stray cat found eating plastic

Staff at RSPCA Stapeley in Nantwich have launched a rehoming appeal for a cat who was so hungry she was found trying to eat plastic.

Long-haired Sandy was brought into the charity’s Stapeley Grange Cattery in December by a concerned member of the public who had seen her straying and struggling to survive.

She was found in the Sandbach area in a very thin condition and had matted fur and hair loss on her tail and back legs.

Staff at the London Road cattery say Sandy was so anxious about getting something to eat, she would chew through her cardboard feeding trays.

Although she was microchipped, the details hadn’t been registered, and it’s thought she may have been used for breeding.

No one came forward to claim her as a lost pet and it took the five-year-old feline many weeks to learn to trust people and realise she was going to be regularly fed at the cattery.

But despite her amazing journey Sandy, who now adores human company and is back to full health, has had no rehoming enquiries.

The RSPCA is highlighting her story in the hope of finding the black and white cat the perfect new home.

Deputy Cattery Manager Nicola Chilton said: “Sandy was struggling to survive and had even been seen trying to eat plastic.

“Understandably when she first arrived at the centre she was very anxious about food as she wasn’t sure when and where her next meal would be coming from.

“We’d open her pen and she would launch herself at us because she was so frantic about getting something to eat – she even ate her cardboard feeding trays.

“Of course this behaviour wasn’t Sandy’s fault, she was just incredibly insecure around food, and for good reason.

“We don’t know how long she’d been living on the streets, but a very kind member of the public saw her plight and after several attempts they managed to catch her and bring her in.

“We’re very grateful to them as she was in a terrible state and needed urgent care.

“With patience, love, and a routine, Sandy has learned to trust and it has been so rewarding watching her grow in confidence and reveal her affectionate and playful personality.

“She’s an amazing cat, and after everything she’s been through she really deserves a home where she’s going to be truly cherished.”

Sandy is looking for a calm home with experienced cat owners who understand feline body language and will respect her need for time alone when she’s overstimulated.

She can live with older children and no other pets and will need safe outdoor access once she’s settled.

If you’re looking for a cat with a big personality and a lot of love to give, get in touch by emailing [email protected]