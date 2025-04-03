19 hours ago
‘Living Lines’ exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews April 3, 2025
Living Lines image - exhibition

Living Lines is a new exhibition at Nantwich Museum showcasing the talent and creativity of local artists through life drawing and figurative works.

The exhibition has been curated from pieces created by members of the Nantwich Life Drawing Group (NLDG).

It runs until Saturday April 26 in Nantwich Museum’s Community Gallery.

It offers visitors a glimpse into this timeless artistic practice of studying the figure.

The exhibition follows the success of last year’s ‘Nude Not Rude’ showcase at the museum.

Life drawing is often seen as a challenging and intimidating discipline, but ‘Living Lines’ seeks to break down these barriers.

Some of the exhibited works will be available to buy, including original pieces and prints ranging in price.

NLDG will also host untutored life drawing sessions in the museum’s Millennium Gallery.

Featuring models with modesty coverings, these sessions offer attendees the chance to experience life drawing first-hand.

Artists from the group will draw alongside participants, providing tips and guidance if needed.

The drop-in sessions cost £2 and run from 11am to 12.30pm on the following dates:

· Saturday 5th April
· Saturday 12th April

Materials will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own.

There is a small £2 fee to cover costs.

To secure your spot, book in person at the museum or through the online booking system.

NLDG has been an active part of the local creative community for the past three years, meeting twice a month at Nantwich Civic Hall.

The group provides a space for artists of all levels to develop their skills, exchange ideas, and foster artistic connections. Many of the participating artists are Nantwich residents.

The museum is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry is free.

For further information contact [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

