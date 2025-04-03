Two Nantwich runners take on London Marathon for charity

Two dedicated runners in Nantwich are to take on the challenge of a lifetime for charity.

Caroline Johnson and Rob Keithley are gearing up for the 2025 TCS London Marathon in aid of two causes close to their hearts.

Caroline is running in support of the Brain & Spine Foundation in memory of a friend who died a year ago to a stroke.

Rob is taking on the marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support, a cause personal to him after losing family and friends to cancer over the years.

Having trained for months, they are determined to complete the 26.2-mile course while raising vital funds and awareness for their respective charities.

Caroline, a director at Nantwich hairdressing TPL Salon, and Rob, an area manager for Greene King pubs, first met by chance at a running event.

They quickly formed a friendship and set their sights on running the marathon together.

Both are active members of Nantwich Running Club and are involved in the North Staffordshire Road Running Association.

With a fundraising target of £9,000, Caroline and Rob are calling on friends, family, and the wider community to support their efforts.

They have been building momentum on social media and have planned several events to boost their fundraising campaign.

The TCS London Marathon is scheduled for Sunday April 27.

To sponsor Caroline, visit https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/caroline-johnson

To sponsor Rob, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rob-Keithley1

(Pics courtesy of Rob Keithley, story by Jonathan White)