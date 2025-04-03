Village school near Nantwich nets nursery capital grant

Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich has secured funding to expand its nursery provision.

The village school is one of 300 across the UK to be approved for the school-based nursery capital grant 2024-2025.

Schools were eligible to apply for a grant of up to £150,000 to repurpose or extend space to create or expand nursery provision.

The funding Calveley will receive will allow the school to increase capacity ensuring more families in the community have access to early years education.

The project will also include remodelling of existing spaces and toilet facilities, and enhancing provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Calveley Primary Academy has grown in recent years, with pupil numbers rising from 67 in 2021 to 122 in 2024, including early years provision.

The school expanded its age range in 2023 to welcome two-year-old children, reinforcing its commitment to supporting young learners in rural areas.

Early childhood education plays a pivotal role in a child’s development, laying the foundation for academic success, social skills, and emotional well-being.

Headteacher Ray Rudd said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this funding from the Department for Education.

“It will enable us to offer even more families in our community access to exceptional early years education, ensuring that children have the best possible start in life.

“The ability to expand our provision to support children with SEND is particularly important, as we strive to be an inclusive and nurturing environment for all.”

Steve Docking OBE, CEO of North West Academies Trust (NWAT), which oversees Calveley Primary Academy, added: “This investment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff at Calveley, as well as the increasing need for high-quality early years education in the region.

“At North West Academies Trust, we are committed to ensuring that all children, regardless of their background, have access to outstanding educational opportunities.

“This funding is a huge step forward in achieving that goal.”

The funding, part of a National Drive to Improve Early Years Education, aligns with the government’s Plan for Change, which aims to expand school-based nurseries across the country by the end of this Parliament.

The school has also been successful in a bid for funding from Cheshire East Council to extend its Wraparound childcare provision so that more children can benefit from before and after school care giving parents greater flexibility and support.