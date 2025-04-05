Hay bale blaze tackled by fire crews near Nantwich

5 hours ago
in Human Interest / Incident / News April 5, 2025
flat fire - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (3) (1)

Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze involving hay bales off Hearns Lane in Chorley, near Nantwich.

The fire broke out at around 1.30pm yesterday (April 4).

Two fire engines from Nantwich and Tarporley attended the scene and firefighters wore breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

Soon after, crews tackled a fire involving a heater at a commercial property in Shavington.

It started at a property on Crewe Road in Shavington shortly before 5pm.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to dampen down the area and checked for fire spread with a thermal imaging camera.

A high pressure fan was also used to clear smoke.

