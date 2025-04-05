7 hours ago
Morrisons supermarket in Nantwich evacuated after fire

in Incident / News April 5, 2025
Fire at Morrisons in Nantwich

Morrisons supermarket in Nantwich was evacuated today after a fire broke out to the rear of the store.

A witness said it’s believed the fire broke out in the bakery area of the store.

The incident is believed to have started around 2pm today (April 5).

Staff and customers were evacuated from the store and gathered in the car park at the front of the supermarket, which was busy on a Saturday afternoon.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service crews are thought to be on scene.

(pics courtesy of Nantwich News reader)

