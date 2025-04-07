George & Dragon crowned Premier Division champions

George & Dragon have been crowned Premier Division champions in Crewe Regional Sunday League.
Their victory over Winsford Over 3 along with Betley’s win against Cooper Buckley sealed the title.
However, Winsford did not make it easy for the title winners.
A James Crowthers goal for the away side was eventually cancelled out by goals from George & Dragon’s Zak Billinge and Robbie Hatton.
Betley’s game started late due to a medical emergency, but it went ahead and the hosts came out 4-3 victors.
Kieran Duckers scored a late winner to seal all three points, with other Betley goals coming from Chesney Barlow, Danny Lavalette and Lewis Porter.
Sam Marsh, Carrick Byrne and Seb Musinski scored the goals for Cooper Buckley.
In Division 1, Audlem thought they had won it in the closing stages of the game when tom Capewell scored his second.
However, just one minute later, NHB equalised with a late goal, meaning the plaudits and points had to be shared.
Gareth Langley and Jimmy Studley scored the goals for NHB.
Raven Salvador had a morning to remember as they hit six goals against White Horse.
The teams went in closely poised at half time with the scoreline being 1-2.
However, a productive second half from the away side resulted in an emphatic 1-6 victory.
Veteran centre half JJ Bailey scored a brace and Jordan Ellcock had an excellent morning, scoring the other four.
Brendan Howman scored the goal for White Horse.
