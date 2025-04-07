Nantwich hair salon marks 25 years with makeover

A hairdressing salon in Nantwich has celebrated its 25th anniversary with a face-lift.

And thanks to the support of other businesses on Hospital Street Steven Burgin Hairdressing was able to continue trading while the salon refit was underway.

Steve and team set up camp just a few yards away at Rosie’s Beauty Salon and other traders helped put the word out, directing customers to the temporary base.

Steven Burgin Hairdressing is now full swing again at 50 Hospital Street complete with new-look cutting stations, basins and decorations.

Steve said: “In my 25 years on Hospital Street, I’ve seen it develop into the lifestyle quarter of Nantwich with complimentary businesses working hand in hand to make the town a ‘go to’ for fashion and salon services.

“Anywhere else our salon renovation would have meant closure for a week but thanks to Rosie’s we continued to trade.

“It’s great when two town businesses can support each other in this way. And that’s what’s so special about Nantwich and its independent businesses. We all want to make things work for the good of the town.”

The Steven Burgin team were able to provide all their usual services including cutting and colouring from Rosie’s with a special number set up for appointments.

A shiny new salon opened its doors after staff performed a ribbon cutting ceremony to the cheers of onlooking traders and passers-by.

“It was good for us to meet Rosie’s beauty clients and to experience that side of the industry, Steve added.

“There’s a synergy between our businesses. We’re all about making people feel better about themselves, raising their confidence and ensuring they feel special the moment they walk through the door.

“Big thanks to the beauty salon for putting us up.”

Steve, who trained with Vidal Sasson, has a client portfolio aged nine to 99 and the salon has won many awards from the hair brand Joico for customer service, business management and giving back to the community.

A great deal of money has been raised for charitable causes including Water Aid, Macmillan Cancer and Little Princess Trust providing wigs for cancer sufferers.

Lately the salon has run a community heroes scheme rewarding people who go the extra mile for Nantwich with a wash and blow dry.

After being in the industry more than 40 years, Steve puts the salon longevity down to creative flair, customer service and a genuine caring for clients.

He told Nantwich News: “I’ve always put great store in personality. A hairdresser can be trained but you can’t change their character.

“Reputation is everything – and that’s more important than ever in Nantwich where we certainly have competition from a lot of hair salons!”