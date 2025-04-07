Nantwich Town Women crowned Cheshire champions!

Nantwich Town Women have made history by securing the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League Premier Division title.
The Dabbers achieved it after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Newton-Le-Willows Ladies yesterday (April 6).
A crowd at Newton Sports Club witnessed Nantwich’s fine performance as they clinched the title.
Alicia Hatton opened the scoring with a stunning strike into the top corner, before Amanda Fallon calmly converted a penalty to give Nantwich a 2-0 lead.
Newton-Le-Willows pulled one back, but it wasn’t enough to deny the Dabbers their moment of glory.
The victory marks the culmination of a dominant league campaign.
Promotion has been the aim from day one, and the squad now looks ahead to competing in the regional league next season.
Nantwich Town Women’s manager Dan Mellor said: “I won’t spend too much time on the game, it wasn’t anywhere near our best performance but this group stuck together, kept knocking on the door and we managed to get over the line.
“To play poorly and still get a result shows that this team are worthy champions because leagues aren’t won based on one game obviously, so to win 14 league games in a row is something quite remarkable.
“What it means now is next season, we’ll play in the regional league.
“This team is ready for that and has been for many months now and I’m excited to put the girls to the test against tougher opponents.
“The players, the staff and everyone connected to the club should be proud of this achievement, it’s the first title we have ever won and hopefully we can add to this before the season is finished.”
It’s been a sensational season for the team, who have also impressed in the Women’s FA Cup and remain in contention for silverware in the League Cup.
The club is already looking ahead to next season and has opened recruitment for new players ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
Trials will take place on Wednesday May 14 and Wednesday May 21, from 7–9pm.
Register your interest here https://tinyurl.com/2bdp9jzn
For remaining fixtures and updates, visit www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/all-women-fixtures and follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(Pics courtesy of Peter Robinson, words by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments