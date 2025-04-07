Shopping event in Nantwich aims to raise hospice funds

The Hope House Tŷ Gobaith store in Nantwich is hosting a designer shopping event to help raise vital funds for the charity.

It takes place this Friday April 11 between 6-9pm when the upstairs of the shop on the corner of High Street will be transformed into a boutique of high-end women’s fashion.

There will be well known fashion brands such as Escada, St John and Ribkoff on sale.

Many of the items still have the original labels on and were donated by a family from Cheshire.

“So be sure to arrive early and secure a bargain!” said a Hope House spokesperson.

“The majority of items are between sizes 12-18 and there’s beautiful casual, smart and evening wear on offer.”

Tickets for the event are £8 and include a complimentary drink and nibbles.

Tickets are available in advance from the shop at 14 High Street Nantwich or even at the door on the evening.

Hope House Children’s Hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children, and their families in Cheshire, Shropshire, North and Mid Wales.

They run two hospices – Hope House in Oswestry and Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy.

It costs £10 million every year to run their services.