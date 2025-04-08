Peacock Railway in Willaston draws crowds on first 2025 public day

Hundreds of people enjoyed the first public running day of 2025 at the popular Peacock Railway in Willaston, writes Jonathan White.

The miniature-gauge railway, behind The Peacock Inn on Crewe Road, is run by the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society.

And on Sunday it welcomed visitors of all ages to their venue where miniature steam and battery-electric (diesel-style) trains whisked passengers around their 5-inch track for nearly a quarter of a mile.

Adding to the fun, visitors enjoyed hands-on excitement with remote-controlled Gauge 1 (45mm) trains, operated on what is believed to be the longest raised Gauge 1 layout in the North-West at 95 metres (310 feet) in length.

Inside the clubhouse, guests explored displays showcasing the world of model engineering, from steam lorries and marine engines to tips on getting started with Gauge 1 railways.

A spokesperson for The Peacock Railway said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the fantastic turnout for our first open day of the year!

“It was wonderful to see so many families and railway fans enjoying themselves in the sunshine.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along – and we hope to see you again throughout the rest of 2025.”

Behind the scenes, society members have been busy all winter sprucing up the site.

Recent upgrades include new metal fencing around the clubhouse, improved kitchen facilities, a covered steaming bay for Gauge 1 locomotives, and ongoing maintenance for the trains and tracks themselves.

The Peacock Railway will open its gates again on Easter Sunday April 20, and many more dates throughout the year, including the first Sunday of each month and special midweek events in August.

For full details, follow The Peacock Railway – Nantwich on Facebook at facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety, visit southcheshiremes.co.uk, or drop the team an email at [email protected]