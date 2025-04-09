Applestump Records gears up for Record Store Day 2025 in Nantwich

Music lovers in Nantwich are in for a treat as Applestump Records prepares to celebrate Record Store Day UK on Saturday.

The event kicks off at 8am at the independent vinyl shop, on Barker Street.

Record Store Day is a nationwide celebration of independent record shops, bringing together nearly 300 stores across the UK.

This year marks Applestump Records’ fourth time hosting the event.

Last year there was a large turnout and it’s set to be bigger than ever.

In 2024, eager fans started queuing as early as 10.30pm the night before, forming a line 120 strong before doors even opened.

“We absolutely love Record Store Day – it’s like Christmas morning for vinyl collectors,” said Steve Cook, founder of Applestump Records.

“The energy, the passion, and the sense of community are what make it so special.

“We can’t wait to see familiar faces and welcome new ones into the shop!”

This year, more than 400 limited-edition titles will be available exclusively through independent record stores.

Local coffee roaster Tilted Coffee will be serving free hot drinks to those braving the queue, and a breakfast will be provided for early risers.

Steve, who left his career as an internal auditor in 2022 to focus on his passion for vinyl, founded Applestump Records with his wife Danielle during the lockdown.

What began as a small website with just 80 records has grown into a thriving hub for music lovers, complete with live gigs and larger events at local venues.

For more details about Record Store Day at Applestump Records, visit: https://www.applestumprecords.com/record-store-day-2025