Nantwich Police join operation to check on taxi operators

April 9, 2025
Op Withdraw - taxis in Nantwich

Nantwich police officers teamed up with Cheshire East Council to carry out checks on taxi operators in and around the town.

Operation Withdraw checked on taxi drivers and whether they were licensed and operating correctly in Nantwich and Crewe.

It was part of a wider operation to keep residents safe and involved Nantwich Beat Team, Crewe Local Policing Unit (LPU), the Roads and Crime Unit, Streetsafe, Special Constabulary, and Cheshire East Council.

Officers conducted inspections of on licenced taxis and those licenced in other council areas that operated in Cheshire East.

Whilst this is not illegal for taxis in licenced in other areas to operate in Cheshire East, it makes it much harder for drivers and vehicles to be safety checked by local authorities to ensure that they are suitable to transport the public.

Officers also checked on taxis at Crewe Railway Station.

In total, officers checked more than 100 taxis in a bid to tackle unregistered and unsafe taxis.

They conducted safety checks, including making sure all vehicle lights were fully operational, drivers were in possession of ID and CCTV cameras were in operation.

Sgt Matthew Stonier, of Crewe Local Policing Unit, said: “Operation Withdraw was launched by the Nantwich Beat Team along with local partners including taxi licencing officers for Cheshire East, in order to combat unlicensed passenger vehicles.

“The aim of the operation is to provide reassurance to those using taxis that they are safe to use and road worthy with enforcement action being taken where appropriate.

“It was really reassuring to see that so many of the taxis that operate in our area were compliant with the appropriate legislation.

“Our officers will continue to support the legitimate taxi drivers in Cheshire East and ensure those enjoying a day out here can return home safely.”

