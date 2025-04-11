Nantwich photographer second in UK to earn sustainability accreditation

A Nantwich photographer has become only the second in the UK to earn a sustainability accreditation.

Sarah Horton, who lives in Willaston, has been working as a wedding photographer for 10 years.

The former Shavington High School pupil has spent the last 12 months working towards the award from the Sustainable Wedding Alliance.

“I’m absolutely made up to have just received my certification – only the second photographer in the UK to achieve this,” said Sarah.

“I have been tracking and recording my business environmental impact and emissions – from each mile travelled and memory card purchased, to the digital footprint of every single image I have stored in online backups.

“Working through my whole supply chain, I’ve contacted every supplier to check their sustainability credentials align with mine, and moving suppliers when they don’t.

“I’m proud to already be a carbon neutral business, using green hosting, sustainable banking, 100% renewable energy and tree planting through Ecologi – however, my goal is to continue to reduce my carbon emissions further, with a target reduction of 50% by 2030.”

And Sarah has another SWA accredited wedding industry colleague in Nantwich – Jacqui O Florals.

She added: “We’re really passionate about this and keen to connect with sustainably-minded couples and other wedding businesses and so please do reach out to one of us if that’s you!”