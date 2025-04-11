Shavington boys to embark on cycling fundraiser for St Luke’s

Two big-hearted boys from Shavington are set to embark on a 49-mile fundraising journey to raise money for St Luke’s Hospice.

Alfie Simcox and Kaiden Jennings, both 11 and big Crewe Alexandra fans, will cycle from Crewe Alexandra’s ground to Tranmere Rovers to support the hospice.

The challenge will take place on Saturday April 26 to coincide with Crewe’s match at Tranmere that day.

The boys will be joined by their dads and will set off at 7am from Crewe Alexandra and are aiming to complete the journey in six hours.

Steph, Alfie’s mum, said: “We know that Crewe Alex support St Luke’s.

“Both grandads have been affected by cancer, and we’ve talked about what a hospice does and how it helps families.

“We all feel it’s really important to support them, especially as hospices can be a lifeline during the toughest of times.”

The 49-mile route promises to be a significant challenge, but the boys are determined.

“It’s going to be tough, but they’re both incredibly motivated to do it,” Steph added.

“They’re showing great strength and determination, and we’re all incredibly proud of them.”

Alfie is no stranger to fundraising.

He has already raised more than £30,000 for various charities through his love of truck photography and making calendars.

Together with Kaiden, he has already raised more than £2,900 for St Luke’s through this latest challenge.

Joanna Crofts, from St Luke’s Hospice Fundraising Team, said: “We’re in awe of Alfie and Kaiden as they prepare to take on this incredible challenge for the Hospice.

“The kindness and commitment of such young supporters really touches our hearts. We wish them the best of luck and are so grateful for their fantastic fundraising.”

You can support Alfie and Kaiden by making a donation at their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/alfie-kaiden-2