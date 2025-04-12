Nantwich Town U14s win Cheshire County FA Cup

Nantwich Town’s U14s Titans have won the Cheshire County FA Cup for their age group with a 3-1 victory in the final over Vauxhall Motors in Ellesmere Port.
Nantwich dominated the first half and after a number of chances went ahead through a superb long range Ollie Leonard strike after 30 minutes.
However, just on the stroke of half-time Vauxhall equalised against the run of play and the teams went into the break level.
The second half was played at a frantic pace but Nantwich defended brilliantly, providing a solid platform to build up constant attacking opportunities.
George Kelly scored a fantastic individual goal, running from the halfway line and side footing past the keeper to deservedly put Nantwich 2-1 ahead.
The lead was built on further with a superbly taken finish by Will Douglas on 61 minutes, sparking wild celebrations from players and the travelling Dabbers.
Nantwich continued to dominate the game and despite going down to 10 players managed to see out the game to win the final 3-1.
Manager Nick Burrows said: “I couldn’t be more proud of the boys. They’ve worked so hard for this and fully deserve to bring the cup back to Nantwich.
“As expected it was a tough game against a very good Vauxhall side but I thought we played some brilliant football in the first half and could easily have gone in at the break 3 up.
“Second half was more about battling it out, especially when we went down to 10 men.
“Overall a superb team performance where everyone played their part not only in the final but the cup run in general.”
And coach Jimmy Jackson said: “I’m extremely proud and delighted for both the players and the parents.
“The support we’ve had from Nantwich Town to develop players has been first class and it’s testament to the club that we’ve been able to win a county cup final.”
(Pic courtesy of Nantwich Town FC)
