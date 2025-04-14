Betley and George and Dragon make President’s Cup final

Betley will play George and Dragon in the final of the 2024-25 President’s Cup after both clubs came out on top in their semi-final ties yesterday (April 13).
Betley beat Nantwich Pirates 3-1 with goals from Johnny Hancock, Tom Royle and a Kieran Duckers penalty.
The Pirates were leading at half-time through a goal from Nathan Cotterell.
However, an excellent Betley second half performance was enough to book their spot at Weaver Stadium.
George and Dragon also put three goals past their opponents Cooper Buckley, with goals from Rob Hopley, Matty Birchall and an own goal.
Meanwhile, Alderman Utd make it through to the final of the Division One Cup in their first season in the Crewe Regional Sunday League.
Andy Arrowsmith, Jake Watson and Micheal Taylor scored the goals as their team defeated Ruskin Park.
Their opponent will be determined next Sunday, as NHB will face Raven Salvador in the second semi final.
In Division 1, Raven Salvador scored all of their four goals in the first half as they beat Nantwich Town 2-4.
Jack Gilbert scored a hat trick for the away side and the fourth goal was scored by the consistently prolific Jordan Ellcock.
Martin Caldwell and Danny Griggs (pen) got the goals for Nantwich Town.
