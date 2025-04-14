Nantwich councillors uphold decision to sack Town Crier

Nantwich councillors have voted to uphold a decision to sack their Town Crier for misuse of social media.

The decision comes despite a petition presented to the council last week with more than 100 signatures calling for him to be reinstated.

Dev Hobson was removed for his voluntary role back in January after he posted comments on Facebook criticising a town councillor.

The town council were presented with the petition last Thursday but then opted to discuss the matter behind closed doors, excluding press and public.

In a statement, the town council told Nantwich News today: “Nantwich Town Council acknowledges the recent public discourse and petition concerning the reinstatement of the Town Crier, following a public speech in support of Mr Devlin Hobson at the meeting of the Town Council on Thursday 10th April.

“Mr Hobson served our community with enthusiasm and played a visible role in Nantwich’s public events and traditions. The Council recognises and appreciates the contributions he made during his time in the voluntary role.

“Following careful consideration of the petition and the points raised by residents, the Council has reviewed the matter and, after due deliberation, has decided to uphold its original decision regarding Mr. Hobson’s release from duties.

“This decision was not taken lightly. While we value the historical and ceremonial significance of the Town Crier, the role also carries the responsibility of impartial representation and upholding the values of the community.

“The Council remains unable to condone the use of social media in such a manner that was found to be inconsistent with the expectations of the position.

“The Town Crier is a cherished figure in Nantwich, symbolising the heritage, dignity, and unity of the town.

“We thank all residents who have shared their views and reaffirm our commitment to promoting a respectful and inclusive civic environment for Nantwich.”

A disappointed Mr Hobson said: “I just want to thank everyone for their support, especially the organisers of the petition, and to Jean for presenting the petition to the council and speaking for me.

“I will remain an independent Town Crier and am available for anyone who would like my services. I feel very humbled for all the support the people of Nantwich have given me.”