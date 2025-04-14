Nantwich outdoor brine pool to open for new season on April 26

Nantwich’s famous outdoor brine swimming pool will be back open for a new season on April 26.

The pool, based at Nantwich Leisure Centre on Wall Lane, is believed to the only inland outdoor brine pool in the UK.

The pool first opened to the public on 1st July 1935 and the pool water temperature is now maintained at 74 degrees F and through solar gain is usually warmer.

It is operated by Everybody Leisure, part of Cheshire East Council.

Everybody Leisure said bookings and details on specific sessions will be available on their app soon https://everybody.org.uk/everybody-app/

The outdoor pool is hugely popular and attracts swimmers from miles around.

It also hosts the two major triathlon events which take place in the town, usually in May and September.

For more details on the pool, visit https://everybody.org.uk/locations/nantwich/swimming-pool/outdoor-swimming-pool/