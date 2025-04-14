12 hours ago
Nantwich outdoor brine pool to open for new season on April 26
13 hours ago
Nantwich councillors uphold decision to sack Town Crier
2 days ago
Nantwich Town blow Hanley Town away with 6-0 thrashing
3 days ago
Top acts line up for Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival
4 days ago
Shavington boys to embark on cycling fundraiser for St Luke’s
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich outdoor brine pool to open for new season on April 26

in Health / Human Interest / News April 14, 2025
Nantwich Outdoor brine Pool

Nantwich’s famous outdoor brine swimming pool will be back open for a new season on April 26.

The pool, based at Nantwich Leisure Centre on Wall Lane, is believed to the only inland outdoor brine pool in the UK.

The pool first opened to the public on 1st July 1935 and the pool water temperature is now maintained at 74 degrees F and through solar gain is usually warmer.

It is operated by Everybody Leisure, part of Cheshire East Council.

Everybody Leisure said bookings and details on specific sessions will be available on their app soon https://everybody.org.uk/everybody-app/

The outdoor pool is hugely popular and attracts swimmers from miles around.

It also hosts the two major triathlon events which take place in the town, usually in May and September.

For more details on the pool, visit https://everybody.org.uk/locations/nantwich/swimming-pool/outdoor-swimming-pool/

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.