Wistaston Village fete returns this June

The annual Wistaston Village Fete is set to take place on Saturday June 14, say organisers.

The event will run from 1pm to 4pm at Wistaston Church Lane Academy, on Church Lane.

Highlights for this year include the traditional crowning of the Rose Queen, a wide variety of stalls and games, a tombola, and an array of delicious treats such as hot food, drinks, and ice cream.

Attendees can also enjoy face painting, a bouncy castle, a climbing wall, and a classic car display.

There will be live performances in the arena which will feature the Crewe Concert Band and TGA Street Dance.

Entry to the fete is by voluntary donation, making it an accessible event for the entire community.

Only assistance dogs are permitted on the school premises.

A spokesperson from Wistaston Community News & Events said: “The Wistaston Village Fete is a highlight of the local calendar, bringing together families and friends for a day of fun and community spirit.

“We invite everyone to come along and enjoy the fantastic entertainment and activities on offer.”

Wistaston Community News & Events is seeking new volunteers to help with upcoming events throughout the year, including: Flower & Produce Show (Saturday 16th August), Duck Race & Children’s Model Boat Race (Saturday 6th September), Fireworks Display (Saturday 1st November), and the Christmas Concert (Friday 5th December).

The group also runs the 100 Club Lottery and produces and distributes the popular Roundabout Magazine.

If you would like to get involved and support these events, reach out via their Facebook page or visit https://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/ for more details.

(words and pic by Jonathan White)