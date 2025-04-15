Calls for update on “soft closure” of Nantwich town streets

A Nantwich resident has called for work on limiting or preventing traffic on a busy town centre route to be speeded up.

Neil Dodd appeared before Nantwich Town Council requesting an update on discussions around potentially pedestrianising Pillory Street and Hospital Street in the future.

It has been proposed to put a “soft closure” in place on those two streets for a 24-hour period in May.

Mr Dodd, who lives on Cocoa Court, said a serious incident is likely to happen on the street.

“I’m curious about what the progression is with thinning out or limiting traffic along Pillory Street,” he told councillors.

“I overlook the street and there are constantly coaches and big lorries going down there past my windows.

“There is illegal parking along there all the time with very narrow pavement making it difficult for people walking down the road, constantly having to step around things.

“I’m just passionate and worried that something is going to happen down there for the wrong reasons.

“It’s particularly bad in the evenings, cars doing loops around the one-way system, revving engines up to each speed ramp.”

It follows a decision back in February when town councillors agreed to plans for a “soft closure” of Pillory Street and Hospital Street for a day.

The idea is to allow for studies on the impact it has on air pollution, local business and pedestrian footfall.

One councillor who backed it says it could “lead to permanent pedestrianisation” of the two one-way roads.

The idea for the soft closure came from local environmental campaign group, Sustainable Nantwich.

The plan would be to close the two roads on Saturday May 31, from 9am until 4pm.

The “soft closure” means cars could still drive through and park in Church Lane car park, but there would be no parking along the two streets.

Town council clerk Sam Roberts said there would be an update on the soft closure plans soon.

