Concerns raised as long Covid hubs axed in Cheshire

Concerns have been raised over a decision to axe specialised long Covid ‘hubs’ in Cheshire, writes Mark Smith.

The hubs were set up in the aftermath of the pandemic to help those suffering from after-effects of Covid-19 such as breathlessness, poor sleep, fatigue, a cough, or anxiety and low mood.

GPs could refer patients for treatments such as respiratory physiotherapy and pain management, as well as for support on non-medical issues, such as benefits, employment and mental health.

NHS Cheshire and Merseyside pulled the plug on the support at the end of March.

They said the number of referrals had dropped, while an end to ring-fenced national funding for the clinics had made them ‘unsustainable’.

The trust stressed the same services would still be available through different referral routes, rather than in one central ‘hub’.

But Paul Dolan, who previously served on Cheshire West and Chester Council and worked as a senior specialist NHS commissioner for 15 years, raised concerns over the decision.

He said: “Much of the funding was to support people affected by long term Covid to remain in the community, for example, those who now struggle with simple household tasks, because of restricted breathing, mobility or impaired memory or struggle with post-Covid depression.”

Mr Dolan, whose father-in-law was a victim of Covid in 2020, added: “Without the funding streams to continue to support this care I fear that many of the service users risk relapsing and falling back on the already hard-pressed hospital and GP services.”

Long Covid is a term applied to symptoms which last for three months or more after the initial onset of the illness.

It can include a range of symptoms such as breathlessness, pain, fatigue and cognitive impairment – sometimes referred to as ‘brain fog’.

According to the World Health Organisation, six in every 100 people who have Covid develop long-term symptoms.

A spokesman for the trust said in 2022/23, there had been 2,910 people in Cheshire and Merseyside referred to the service, but based on recent figures, this had fallen by around 60%.

He added that at the end of December last year, there were approximately 1,000 people on the case load across the six services. He said services would still be available via other routes.

The spokesman said: “Combined with the national ring-fenced funding ending, this means the current way we have delivered these services has become unsustainable.”

He said that anyone currently receiving care from a hub would be notified about what happens next and that elements of care provided by the clinics would still be available to new and existing patients through other existing services.

The spokesman also said examples include talking therapies, support for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, pain management services, rehabilitation services and community therapies – such as occupational therapy and physiotherapy.

He added: “We understand that these changes will cause concern to those who have used long Covid hub services locally.

“We want to stress that anyone who needs help with their long Covid symptoms – whether on an ongoing basis or as a new patient – will continue to be able to access care through existing services.”