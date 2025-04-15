Nantwich brothers set to drive 1,000 miles in tiny 1948 bus for charity

Three Nantwich brothers are set to journey 1,000 miles in a tiny vintage bus to raise money for charities, writes Jonathan White.

Will, Andrew and James Emerton will travel from Land’s End to John o’ Groats journey to mark centenary of their family firm Emerton Roofing.

They will set off on Good Friday from Land’s End and aim to arrive in John o’ Groats in Scotland in just eight days.

The road trip with a difference will be completed in 1948 miniature bus which was originally used as a Brighton fairground ride!

Measuring just three feet tall and eight feet long, the vehicle travels at an average speed of 12mph.

Dubbed the “Little Bus Big Ride,” the challenge is self-funded by the Emerton family, who have spent months restoring the bus and planning the route, logistics, and accommodation.

But their mission is much bigger than simply celebrating a business milestone.

The brothers hope to raise funds and awareness for three charities that support children and young people facing life-threatening conditions and adversity:

– Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices, providing care for children across Shropshire, Cheshire, and Wales

– MPS Society UK, supporting those affected by rare, life-limiting genetic disorders like MPS and Fabry

– The Children’s Society, working to improve the lives of vulnerable youth across the UK

If all goes to plan, the brothers will roll through their hometown of Nantwich on Easter Sunday to briefly join in the town’s annual Jazz, Blues & Music Festival.

Despite the physical discomforts of their tiny transport and the long road ahead, the Emertons are undaunted.

“Every child and young person battling illness or adversity deserves joy, comfort, and love,” the brothers said.

“Your support can bring smiles, ease pain, and create precious memories for children and families in their darkest moments.

“Together, we can make a world of difference.”

Supporters can donate to the Emerton brothers’ fundraiser via https://www.gofundme.com/f/little-bus-big-ride-by-the-emerton-brothers-lejog , follow their progress on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/littlebusbigride, and check out their promotional videos on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@littlebusbigride