Cheshire East appoints new executive director of children’s services

Cheshire East Council has appointed a new executive director of children’s services.

Dawn Godfrey, who was previously strategic director children and families at Rutland County Council, will take up the role as permanent executive director of children’s services.

She has worked in local government service in children’s social care for 26 years.

She has worked on regional initiatives in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), Family Help, and workforce development across the East Midlands.

Dawn said: “I am thrilled to be joining Cheshire East as their permanent executive director children’s services.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of the new corporate leadership team and I am determined to deliver excellent outcomes for children and families across Cheshire East.”

It’s the latest high level appointment by the cash-strapped authority.

CEC recently appointed Ashley Hughes as Executive Director of Resources and Section 151 Officer, Chris Allman as Director of Planning and Environment, Karen Grave as Director of People, and Dami Awobajo as Assistant Chief Executive.

Theresa Leavy who has been the interim executive director of children’s services since September 2024, will leave the council in May, to take on the role of national director at the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service.

Rob Polkinghorne, chief executive of Cheshire East Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dawn to our team.

“Her proven track record and extensive experience makes her the right person to lead our children’s services.

“We are confident that under her leadership, we will continue to make significant strides in our improvement journey.”