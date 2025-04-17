Police seek witnesses after van and motorcyclist collide near Nantwich

A van driver failed to stop after colliding with a motorcyclist on a busy road near Nantwich.

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and possible footage of the incident on the A51 London Road in Walgherton.

The incident involved a yellow Honda motorcycle and a van and happened at around 4.40pm on Saturday (April 12).

The van, which is believed to be a grey/blue Ford Transit style van, failed to stop at the scene.

The motorcyclists suffered injuries to his shoulder.

Sergeant Jon Dixon said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, and we are now looking for anyone who witnessed what happened or may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward to help us identify the vehicle involved.

“Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police via the website, or call 101, quoting IML-2068695.”