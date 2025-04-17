35 minutes ago
Cheshire East appoints new executive director of children’s services
46 minutes ago
Police seek witnesses after van and motorcyclist collide near Nantwich
23 hours ago
Government approves funding for state-of-the-art Leighton Hospital
24 hours ago
99% of Cheshire East parents secure preferred primary school place
1 day ago
Nantwich businessman secures Food Festival future for next three years
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police seek witnesses after van and motorcyclist collide near Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News April 17, 2025
Welsh Row - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

A van driver failed to stop after colliding with a motorcyclist on a busy road near Nantwich.

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and possible footage of the incident on the A51 London Road in Walgherton.

The incident involved a yellow Honda motorcycle and a van and happened at around 4.40pm on Saturday (April 12).

The van, which is believed to be a grey/blue Ford Transit style van, failed to stop at the scene.

The motorcyclists suffered injuries to his shoulder.

Sergeant Jon Dixon said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, and we are now looking for anyone who witnessed what happened or may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward to help us identify the vehicle involved.

“Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police via the website, or call 101, quoting IML-2068695.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.