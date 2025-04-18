German indie duo barn54 to perform in Nantwich

German acoustic indie duo barn54 are to perform in Nantwich as part of their 2025 The Shades Tour, writes Jonathan White.

The band – Simon and Sina – will play at The White Horse (5pm) and The Wilbraham Arms (8pm) tomorrow (April 19).

barn54 have played to audiences across Europe, touring in their van and racking up more than one million streams on Spotify.

Their new track The Shades Song will officially drop during the tour.

“Touring, meeting new people, and playing live is everything to us,” they said.

“We can’t wait to bring our music to Nantwich, connect with new fans, and share an unforgettable night with you all.

“If you love high-energy indie music, this is the gig you don’t want to miss – come sing, dance, and make memories with us!”

The performances are not part of the Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival.

barn54 will also team up with Jonathan Tarplee, frontman of The Blue Yellows, for a performance the following week at Percy’s Cafe Bar in Whitchurch.

For more details, visit https://barn54.com or follow them on Instagram at @barn.54