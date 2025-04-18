Nantwich businessman tackles London Marathon in dad’s memory

A Nantwich businessman is lacing up his running shoes and taking on the challenge of the London Marathon in memory of his late father.

Mitch Cadd, 52, aims to raise vital funds for Blood Cancer UK, the leading blood cancer charity.

Mitch, who runs a local renewable solutions company, will join thousands of runners on Sunday April 27th to complete the 26.2-mile course through the streets of London.

His motivation is deeply personal as he is running in tribute to his father Brian, who passed away from blood cancer in 2022.

Mitch said: “Losing my dad was one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced.

“He was my best friend and biggest supporter, and I want to do something meaningful to honour his memory.

“Running the London Marathon to raise money for Blood Cancer UK is my way of giving back and helping others experiencing what my family went through.

“This cruel disease took away our dad, Gramps, husband, and we all miss him terribly.”

Mitch has been training for months, balancing his preparation with running his business, and he is calling on the local community for support.

Donations can be made via his fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/mitch-cadd-1

Blood Cancer UK supports patients, fund research, and raise awareness.

Funds raised by runners like Mitch provide essential resources and hope to those affected by blood cancer and their families.